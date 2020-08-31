Overview

Dr. Steven Kazenoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kazenoff works at Princeton Medical Group in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.