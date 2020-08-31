Dr. Steven Kazenoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazenoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kazenoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kazenoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kazenoff works at
Locations
Princeton Medical Group3 Liberty St Fl 2, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Medical Group419 N Harrison St Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a regular patient of Dr. Steven Kazenoff since 2012, and I trust his judgment in treating my skin conditions. He followed through well with the Cancer Institute of NJ for the surgery I underwent following my melanoma diagnosis in his office. He is a man of few words, and his treatments have been greatly appreciated throughout these past eight years. In fact, my husband also has become Dr. Kazenoff's patient for dermatological issues.
About Dr. Steven Kazenoff, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841371507
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
