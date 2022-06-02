Dr. Steven Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kaufman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Cooper Endocrinology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Dr. Kaufman is the best! I've been with him for a while now, he always listens very intently and provides great advice and has great bedside manners!
About Dr. Steven Kaufman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144279639
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Mc
- Univ Hosps Cleveland-Case West Res U
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaufman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.