Dr. Steven Katz, MD
Dr. Steven Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Jeffrey A Asmar LLC, 664 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT 06105
I have been a patient of Dr. Katz for over two years now after my therapist referred me to him for an assessment, and Dr. Katz does a thorough intake. I find him to be friendly, trustworthy and professional, all attributes that I like. I feel I am receiving good care from him and I never have to worry about medication refills, because the order will be promptly sent to the pharmacy by him, and on the rare occasion that I have had to call him, he returned my call in a timely manner. I drive an hour to see him and it is well worth the effort for good collaborative care.
About Dr. Steven Katz, MD
- English
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.