Dr. Steven Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Center Of Englewood300 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 816-1900
- 2 160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 816-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Outstanding urologist. Skilled. Experienced. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Steven Katz, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1477555993
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Italian and Spanish.
Dr. Katz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.