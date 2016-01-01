Overview

Dr. Steven Katz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.



Dr. Katz works at Tom Allen,LICSW in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.