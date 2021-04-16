Dr. Steven Karr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Karr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Karr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Grand Blanc Family Footcare PC11219 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 695-9090
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Surgery Center At Health Park600 Health Park Blvd Ste A, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8202
The Surgery Center of Genesee County5202 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 732-7700
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Dr. Karr is great! He did my foot surgery and I don't even have a scar! He has a great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
Dr. Karr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karr has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Karr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.