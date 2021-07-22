Dr. Kardos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Kardos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kardos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Kardos works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Urology / Yale New Haven Health425 Post Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-1576Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yale New Haven Health1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kardos for over 6 months and have nothing but respect for him and confidence in his abilities. During this time, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. I found Dr. Kardos to be knowledgeable, confident in his procedures and protocols, and understanding of what I was going through as a patient. He referred me to a radiation oncologist and other surgical colleagues to offer various points of view and options, which I greatly appreciated. Note, however, that Dr. Kardos is not a "warm fuzzy" - he is direct and straightforward (which I appreciate); but, he is more than willing to accept input, take questions, and review options.
About Dr. Steven Kardos, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1356668669
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kardos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kardos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kardos works at
Dr. Kardos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kardos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kardos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kardos.
