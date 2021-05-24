See All Electrodiagnostic Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Karceski, MD

Electrodiagnostic Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Karceski, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in New York, NY. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Karceski works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    May 24, 2021
    He is compassionate and explains medical language in laymen s terms.
    — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Karceski, MD

    • Electrodiagnostic Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1881704716
    Education & Certifications

    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
