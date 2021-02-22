Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karageanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Restorative Physical Medicine42350 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 697-2942Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
awsum has kept me walking when 3 other doctors couldnt thanks to all the staff for being so down to eRTH AND LISTNING TO MY NEEDS KEEP UP THE AWSUM WORK GUYS
About Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic-Lutheran Hospital
- Midwestern University
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Sports Medicine
