Overview

Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Mt Sinai Riverside Medical Grp in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.