Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Locations
Steven L Kaplan MD9075 SW 87th Ave Ste 400A, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan's not a pill pusher. He's very careful about what and how much he prescribes. He's a superb listener and very understanding, although he's not a silent partner either. He informs a patient about medications and all other aspects of treatment. He's gentle, humane and not the pushy type at all. The good egg personified. A doctor who's also a friend!
About Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.