Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Dr.Steven R Kaplan-MD21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 330, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 563-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr ,gets to know his patients very well. Direct, doesn't mince words, refreshing approach to patients.
About Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1215922034
Education & Certifications
- Miami Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Constipation, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.