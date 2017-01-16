Overview

Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Dr.Steven R Kaplan-MD in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.