Dr. Steven Kanter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kanter works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Oncology and Hematology800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 437-3312
-
2
Northwest Oncology & Hematology Sc3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 900, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 842-0180
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kanter is an excellent doctor and a great oncologist. He diagnosed my multiple myeloma eight years ago. He told me that although this disease has no cure, it is highly treatable. Dr. Kanter always addressed any concern I had and answered every question I asked. I always felt that we were partners in deciding the best treatment option, as opposed to typical doctor dictating everything scenario. Each treatment option kept my disease in check for a long period of time. Dr. Kanter was always quick to change to a different drug regimen whenever the current one exhibited signs of losing effectiveness. Dr. Kanter keeps abreast of the literature and always has another option that can be employed if needed. I have been symptom-free throughout the course of my therapy and I attribute this to Dr. Kanter. I owe my life to Dr. Kanter.
About Dr. Steven Kanter, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730140922
Education & Certifications
- OH St U/Arthur G James Cancer Hosp
- Ohio State University Mc
- Ohio State University
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
