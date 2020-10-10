See All Oncologists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Steven Kanter, MD

Oncology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Kanter works at Northwest Oncology and Hematology in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Oncology and Hematology
    800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 437-3312
  2. 2
    Northwest Oncology & Hematology Sc
    3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 900, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 842-0180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr. Kanter is an excellent doctor and a great oncologist. He diagnosed my multiple myeloma eight years ago. He told me that although this disease has no cure, it is highly treatable. Dr. Kanter always addressed any concern I had and answered every question I asked. I always felt that we were partners in deciding the best treatment option, as opposed to typical doctor dictating everything scenario. Each treatment option kept my disease in check for a long period of time. Dr. Kanter was always quick to change to a different drug regimen whenever the current one exhibited signs of losing effectiveness. Dr. Kanter keeps abreast of the literature and always has another option that can be employed if needed. I have been symptom-free throughout the course of my therapy and I attribute this to Dr. Kanter. I owe my life to Dr. Kanter.
    — Oct 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kanter, MD
    About Dr. Steven Kanter, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730140922
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OH St U/Arthur G James Cancer Hosp
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Mc
    Internship
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

