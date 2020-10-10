Overview

Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Kanter works at Northwest Oncology and Hematology in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.