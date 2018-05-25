Overview

Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kanter works at South Florida Surgical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.