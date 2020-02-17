Dr. Steven Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Miami Vascular Surgery6200 Sunset Dr Ste 505, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 668-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kang was thorough and professional. The staff was efficient and the nurse that screened me prior to seeng Dr Kang was also knowledgable and professional.
About Dr. Steven Kang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154391456
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
