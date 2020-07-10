Dr. Kanfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Kanfer works at
Locations
Northside Mental Health Center1109 E 139th Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-2705
- 2 806 W De Leon St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-0224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kanfer is very knowledgeable, kind, considerate and reliable. He has been vital in treating my 15 yr old daughter with extreme anxiety and ADHD issues. I used to be someone who practically scoffed at this type of diagnosis as a cop-out in many cases- until my own child was suffering and struggling. Her grades were abysmal and she was hiding bottles of alcohol in her room. I can happily say that after 8 months as a patient of Dr K - she is SO MUCH BETTER. 4 A’s on her last report card, more engaged with our family and just generally happier and fun to be around again. I am so grateful. Thank you Dr Kanfer!
About Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740337039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanfer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
