Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. Kanengiser works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Pulmonology
    579 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-8026

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Ultrasound, Endobronchial

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316032998
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College
    • Childrens Hospital
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanengiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanengiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanengiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanengiser works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kanengiser’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanengiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanengiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanengiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanengiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

