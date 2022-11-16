See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Steven Kane, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Kane, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Kane works at The Eye Institute Of West Florida in Tampa, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa - Hyde Park
    501 N Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Tailored Eyes
    4140 Woodmere Park Blvd Ste 3, Venice, FL 34293

Hospital Affiliations
  Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 16, 2022
    Every step of the way from my first vision to my Cataract removal and lens implant was amazing. I have only known one other Dr. In my entire life that was as caring as Dr. Kane. I highly recommend him for all your eye care. Thank you Dr. Kane!
    Frannie Langolf — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Kane, MD

    Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1467712224
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    College of William and Mary
    Ophthalmology
