Dr. Steven Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kane, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
-
1
Tampa - Hyde Park501 N Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 253-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tailored Eyes4140 Woodmere Park Blvd Ste 3, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 499-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every step of the way from my first vision to my Cataract removal and lens implant was amazing. I have only known one other Dr. In my entire life that was as caring as Dr. Kane. I highly recommend him for all your eye care. Thank you Dr. Kane!
About Dr. Steven Kane, MD
- Cornea & Refractive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- College of William and Mary
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kane speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
