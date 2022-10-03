Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
1
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After reading reviews here and on Vitals.com, I was very nervous I was assigned to Dr. Kanarek. I warned the receptionist I was nervous because of so many bad reviews. She then apparently warned the medical assistant who took my weight/height, and blood pressure. She asked me what the on-line reviews said so I told her. Dr. Kanarek came in shortly after she left and made eye-contact with me and introduced himself. My issue had subsided by the time I was there was but he asked all kinds of questions and did some tests. I have no issue returning him and felt like he listened and heard me. I didn't feel rushed at all either. I'm not sure if he was just having a bad day before with so many bad reviews but my experience went well and I would definitely go back again. He ordered labs for me and I found one a value of the one of the labs he ordered and he modified the lab order then.
About Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1932369980
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanarek has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanarek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanarek.
