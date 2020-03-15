Overview

Dr. Steven Kalandiak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kalandiak works at UHEALTH in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.