Dr. Steven Kahn, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kahn works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    259 E Erie St Ste 2250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Rash
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Rash
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Itchy Skin
Birthmark
Hair Loss
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer Prevention
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Skin Screenings
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Aug 30, 2017
    I went to Dr. Kahn after my dermatologist of some 40 years retired because of medical reasons. My primary, Dr. Hidaka, recommended I use somebody in his medical group. After a brief review, I chose Dr. Kahn. He did a very thorough full body check, which he handled very professionally. His assistant was excellent, and they worked well together in mapping my various potential trouble spots, including two scraped for biopsies. Highly recommended.
    Chicago, IL — Aug 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Kahn, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992014989
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahn works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kahn’s profile.

    Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
