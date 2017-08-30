Dr. Steven Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kahn, MD
Dr. Steven Kahn, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 2250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I went to Dr. Kahn after my dermatologist of some 40 years retired because of medical reasons. My primary, Dr. Hidaka, recommended I use somebody in his medical group. After a brief review, I chose Dr. Kahn. He did a very thorough full body check, which he handled very professionally. His assistant was excellent, and they worked well together in mapping my various potential trouble spots, including two scraped for biopsies. Highly recommended.
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1992014989
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.