Overview

Dr. Steven Kagan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Kagan works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.