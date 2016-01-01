See All Vascular Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Steven Kagan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Kagan works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Vascular Surgery and
    3713 Benson Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 235-3400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Steven Kagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508804303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin-St Marys Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kagan works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kagan’s profile.

    Dr. Kagan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

