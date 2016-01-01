Dr. Steven Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kagan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Locations
Carolina Vascular Surgery and3713 Benson Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 235-3400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Kagan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508804303
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin-St Marys Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Tufts Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.