Dr. Steven Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Johnson, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Johnson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 729-3214Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Medical Drive Building 1 - Palestine116 Medical Dr, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 729-3214
-
3
Dsa3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 729-3214
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson seems to be a pretty good doctor. He listens well and is very good at explaining things. His nurse on the other hand is not so good. She fails to do her job correctly. Closes patience's records when test are done without contacting the patience when there is a problem with test results. I had some critical results that should have been relayed to me in regards to my health and she just closed my records and didn't even bother contacting me. I only found out because I called.
About Dr. Steven Johnson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1952580144
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- St John Health System
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.