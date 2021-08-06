Overview

Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Alaska Pain To Wellness Center in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.