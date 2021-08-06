Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Alaska Pain To Wellness Center2751 Debarr Rd Ste 310 Bldg B, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions
Algone Interventional Pain Clinic500 E Benson Blvd Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 770-1152
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most helpful doctors I have had in my fight to re-gain functionality.
About Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University VT
- Foothills Hosp
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Mc Gill U
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.