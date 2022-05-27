Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Central Coast Eye628 California Blvd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 544-0102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He explains the procedure very well, takes his time & does not rush his patients. Dr. Johnson's staff are all very helpful & friendly. Dr. Johnson is a great surgeon, very experienced & I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
- Monmouth College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Endophthalmitis and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.