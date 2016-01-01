Overview

Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Johnson works at Essentia Health-Fargo Family Clinic in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.