Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Steven A Johnson MD in Sherman, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.