Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Steven A Johnson MD PA600 E Taylor St Ste 201, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 957-1104
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr was thorough, deliberate & precise. He communicated well. I was confident of his credentials and surgical skills. I will continue to have Dr. Johnson as my urologist.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University Tex Med Br
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
