Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Los Palos Gastroenterology Specialists Inc.1083 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-8888
Los Palos Pathology Lab658 E ROMIE LN, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-8888
Digestive Care LLC243 Green Valley Rd Ste E, Freedom, CA 95019 Directions (831) 722-8807
Los Palos Gastroenterology1081 Los Palos Dr Ste B, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 771-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Crohns Dr since 1994 when i was first diagnosed. He listens to you and explains everything in a way you understand and lets you know what other options there maybe before going straight for surgery. He doesnt rush through your visit. He really cares about his patients. I would not trust anyone else with my guts. I always tell family and friends w/stomach issues to go Dr Johnson. In my eyes, for him, its not all about the money. He truly cares about his patients!!
About Dr. Steven Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1265439038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
