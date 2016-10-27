Overview

Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Los Palos Gastroenterology Specialists Inc. in Salinas, CA with other offices in Freedom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.