Dr. Steven Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Jimenez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Steven Jimenez M.d. Inc.4974 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 367-0323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was so nervous because he never needs to see a Doctor. This was our first visit, the nurse girl who checked him in was absolutely warming, kind and sweet. Dr Jimenez was over the top kind and made Roman feel so comfortably welcome. His knowledge of medical conditions, especially rare was astoundingly amazing. If i could give 100 Stars id give them all. Thank you Dr Jimenez for being who you are.....
About Dr. Steven Jimenez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336229160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.