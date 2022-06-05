Dr. Steven Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Jensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Jensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frankenmuth, MI. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mckenzie Health System, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
Tri City Urology600 N Main St, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 Directions (989) 791-4020Wednesday1:00pm - 8:00pm
Tri City Urology4 Columbus Ave Ste 130, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 895-2634
Tri City Urology, P.C.1117 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 791-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tri City Urology211 S Crapo St, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 791-4020Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Deckerville Community Hospital
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mckenzie Health System
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
- Memorial Healthcare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jensen was great at explaining the procedure and easy to talk to. He does an amazing job with Urolift surgery. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Jensen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1154314193
Education & Certifications
- Urology University Of Kentucky College Of Med Lexington Ky
- University Of Kentucky College Of Med Lexington Ky
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.