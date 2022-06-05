Overview

Dr. Steven Jensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frankenmuth, MI. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mckenzie Health System, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Jensen works at Frankenmuth Family Care in Frankenmuth, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI, Saginaw, MI and Mount Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.