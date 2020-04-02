Dr. Steven James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven James, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. James works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine555 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 396-1412
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
I absolutely think Dr. James is great..I have been a patient of his for several years...he also has been the doctor of several of my friends and they feel the same way...I would highly recommend him to any one. LorineWard Martinsville, Ind
About Dr. Steven James, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205810371
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.