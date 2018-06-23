Dr. Steven Isenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Isenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Isenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with IU Health University
Dr. Isenberg works at
Locations
-
1
North Office8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 450, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2345
-
2
Steven F Isenberg MD1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 221, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isenberg?
I saw Dr.Isenberg many years ago and was very impressed with his level of time spent with patients and his ability to diagnose and treat my severe allergies. I changed doctors due to living too far away to get allergy shots weekly. Since I moved recently I started going back to Dr.Isenberg and am very satisfied. He takes the time to listen and conservatively prescribes the best treatment course (avoiding unnecessary surgeries or medicines).
About Dr. Steven Isenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962473785
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Marion Co Genl Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isenberg works at
Dr. Isenberg has seen patients for Nosebleed, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Isenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.