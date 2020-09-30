Overview

Dr. Steven Hunt, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hunt works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Pelvic Abscess and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.