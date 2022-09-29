Dr. Steven Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hughes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McLean Tysons1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Alexandria1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoVirginia Fairfax8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 277-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr Hughes, is very knowledgeable and made me feel confident about the medical decisions I will need to make. I do recommend him and the practice 100%
About Dr. Steven Hughes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1255349148
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Rsv
- U Rochester
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.