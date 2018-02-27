Dr. Steven Huerd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Huerd, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Huerd, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Huerd works at
Locations
-
1
St Luke's Cardiothoracic & Vascular Associates333 N 1st St Ste 280, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 375-3405
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huerd?
Dr. Heurd took care of my Mom, and had he not took the caution and care he did, she would not have been here today. He is straightforward about what to expect good/bad and is definitely the guy you want when things are not going so good. Thank you Dr. Heurd for everything you did for my sweet Mom. She is doing well today thank goodness.
About Dr. Steven Huerd, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891747275
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huerd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huerd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huerd works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huerd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huerd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.