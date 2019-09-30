Dr. Steven Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Howell, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Howell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Howell works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffery D Flatt DDS1919 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 503-2092
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
Every time I have had to take my child in Dr. Howell has been great. He has being seeing my child since he was 18 months old due to some eye issues. As you can imagine this is scary for such a small child. 2 years later my child is still seeing Dr. Howell and we have no complaints. He is always patient, thorough, and explains everything in detail. We will continue to see Dr. Howell for my child's vision needs!
About Dr. Steven Howell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1568492965
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University of Alabama
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Diplopia, Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.