Dr. Steven Hotze, MD

Allergy
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Hotze, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Allergy, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Hotze works at Hotze Health and Wellness Center in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hotze Health and Wellness Center
    20214 Braidwood Dr Ste 215, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-3600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candida Albicans Fungus Allergy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(23)
May 19, 2021
I have been seeing him for 15 years. He’s the only doctor that was able to help me with my hypothyroidism. I saw reviews on here about his response to COVID-19. He is absolutely not wrong. There is science to back up what he says. I am a Dental Hygienist in Colorado and Texas. The doctor that I work for in Colorado feels the same as Dr Hotze and provides pages of references showing that what Dr Hotze is saying is true. I would not be surprised to see that these negative reviews have popped up since he has started standing up against the way COVID-19 is being handled. I am starting to notice that anyone not bowing down in fear to this COVID-19 mess is called a quack or someone who doesn’t care about other people. I feel it is not wise to not look at every angle when things like this arise. He is a wonderful doctor. As far as his supplements, The have never pushed any supplements on me. They give me the information and I make my own decisions and they don’t mention it again.
Celia Murphy — May 19, 2021
Photo: Dr. Steven Hotze, MD
About Dr. Steven Hotze, MD

Specialties
  • Allergy
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659602316
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Hotze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hotze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hotze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hotze works at Hotze Health and Wellness Center in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hotze’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotze. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotze.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

