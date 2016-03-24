Dr. Steven Horwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Horwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Horwitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Locations
North Suburban Clinic Ltd9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 504-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have already recommended him to others. He's great & funny.
About Dr. Steven Horwitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horwitz has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
