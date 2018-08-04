Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Horvitz works at
Locations
-
1
Institute for Medical Wellness110 Marter Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 231-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horvitz?
Dr. Horvitz does an excellent job combining traditional medicine with alternative and emerging practices. I liked that he is more interested in what is causing the issue versus just providing a medication or treatment. His time with patient is not rushed and he communicates very well including use of online portal. He listens and it is known that he participates in continued professional training. He is especially helpful with new research on how diet and nutrition affect aspects of health.
About Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689784894
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvitz accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horvitz works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.