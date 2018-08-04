Overview

Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Horvitz works at Institute for Medical Wellness in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.