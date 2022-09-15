See All Cardiologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Steven Horn, MD

Cardiology
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Horn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Horn works at Northtowns Cardiology PLLC in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northtowns Cardiology PLLC
    190 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 580-3810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steven Horn, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

