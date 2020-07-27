Overview

Dr. Steven Horan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center



Dr. Horan works at OrthoONE at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.