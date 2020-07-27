Dr. Steven Horan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Horan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Horan works at
OrthoONE at Swedish Medical Center500 E Hampden Ave Ste 400, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 323-8144
OrthoONE at Highlands Ranch9330 S University Blvd Ste 250, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 963-0103
OrthoONE at Littleton6179 S Balsam Way Ste 230, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0104Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Horan?
Dr. Horan is the best. He has now done both of my knees twice as I keep tearing things up! I am now back to work and feel pretty good for 61!
About Dr. Steven Horan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1487699955
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horan works at
Dr. Horan has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.