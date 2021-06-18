Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Locations
Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute2428 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am totally pleased with Dr Hopkins. I presented with circulation problems in both my legs. Dr Hopkins did a thorough examination and ordered the appropriate testing. He speaks in language you can understand highly recommend this doctor when a vascular surgeon is necessary.
About Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Akron Gen Med Center
- West Virginia University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
