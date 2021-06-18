Overview

Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Hopkins works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.