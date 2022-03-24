See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Steven Holzman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Steven Holzman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Holzman works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center of Austin
    6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-4404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr Holzman and his staff-I had a breast reduction Oct 2021, and they took excellent care of me. It was my first surgery and I was very nervous, but everything went smoothly and the process was exactly as they explained to me, no surprises. I’m very happy with my end size and minimal scarring, he did a great job. He listened to what size I wanted to be, and made that happen. If I had to have another plastic surgery, I would not trust anyone else to do the work. Highly recommend!!
    About Dr. Steven Holzman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255443974
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Dr. Steven Holzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holzman works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Holzman’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzman.

