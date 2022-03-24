Dr. Steven Holzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Holzman, MD
Dr. Steven Holzman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Plastic Surgery Center of Austin6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 206, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 338-4404
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
I highly recommend Dr Holzman and his staff-I had a breast reduction Oct 2021, and they took excellent care of me. It was my first surgery and I was very nervous, but everything went smoothly and the process was exactly as they explained to me, no surprises. I’m very happy with my end size and minimal scarring, he did a great job. He listened to what size I wanted to be, and made that happen. If I had to have another plastic surgery, I would not trust anyone else to do the work. Highly recommend!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255443974
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Holzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzman.
