Dr. Steven Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Holt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Renaissance Surgery Center320 Bristol West Blvd Ste 1A, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 990-1490
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holt is an amazing person/surgeon. I could not recommend him enough and I have worked with a lot of different doctors!
About Dr. Steven Holt, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
