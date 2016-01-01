Dr. Steven Holsten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Holsten, MD
Dr. Steven Holsten, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
About Dr. Steven Holsten, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902817315
- Georgia Health Sciences Univ
- Med College Of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Med College Of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Dr. Holsten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holsten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holsten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holsten.
