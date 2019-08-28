See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Steven Hoff, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Hoff, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Hoff works at Arthritis & Joint Replacement in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Joint Replacement Clinic PC
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 660, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 239-8430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 28, 2019
    An amazing Doctor!! He did a bilateral knee replacement on me, for which I was in hospital for two weeks. Dr Hoff came and checked-in with me every single day, and when it was time to remove the staples, despite having his own personal physical issues at the time, he insisted in doing it himself!! The man was incredible!!
    heather bryse-harvey — Aug 28, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Hoff, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548235377
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • Mayo Grad Sch
    • Creighton U Affil Hosps
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Orthopedic Surgery
