Dr. Steven Hodgkin, MD
Dr. Steven Hodgkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
High Desert Skin and Laser Medical Center15366 Eleventh St Ste K, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 206-3358
Steven E Hodgkin MD415 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 792-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Dr. Hodgkin is Awesome! The doctor and his office personnel were never rude to me.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Loma Linda Med Sch
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
