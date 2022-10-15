Overview

Dr. Steven Hodgkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Hodgkin works at High Desert Skin and Laser Medical Center in Victorville, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.