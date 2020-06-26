Dr. Steven Hodgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hodgett, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hodgett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
-
1
North Florida Surgeons836 Prudential Dr Ste 1001, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0033Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hodgett did a robotic hernia repair on me. He was friendly and professional. He explained options and made his recommendation. He took the time to answer my questions. The staff in the office and the hospital were great. The operation was without complications. I would highly recommend Dr Hodgett.
About Dr. Steven Hodgett, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104015122
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodgett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodgett has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodgett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.