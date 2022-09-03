See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (81)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hockstein works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street)
    211 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hockstein?

    Sep 03, 2022
    I have had the best experience with Dr. Hockstein and I am so grateful to him and his team in supporting me through my first pregnancy and birth. I feel so fortunate to have received such fantastic and thorough care. I was able to lean on Dr. Hockstein’s expertise in making decisions and he provided clear information and was very helpful and supportive. In addition, I was grateful that I was able to contact him with questions and always received a quick response - so reassuring for a first pregnancy. I feel so privileged to received such wonderful care and cannot speak highly enough.
    Chloe Johnstone — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hockstein to family and friends

    Dr. Hockstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hockstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316990476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hockstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hockstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hockstein works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hockstein’s profile.

    Dr. Hockstein has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hockstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hockstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hockstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.