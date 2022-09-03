Overview

Dr. Steven Hockstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hockstein works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.