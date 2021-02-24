Dr. Steven Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Space Coast Ear Nose & Throat1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 301, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 309-2806
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho really took his time with me discussing options regarding my ear. He really listened to my complaints/symptoms and together we made the right decision. His staff was quite friendly and helpful. I would highly recommend Dr. Ho
About Dr. Steven Ho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Brown Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
