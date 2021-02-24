Overview

Dr. Steven Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Space Coast Ear Nose & Throat in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.